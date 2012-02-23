* Zinc processing fees at $191/T, down more than 16 pct
By Chris Kelly
RANCHO MIRAGE, California, Feb 22 Teck
Resources Ltd and smelter firm Korea Zinc
have agreed to zinc processing fees of $191 per tonne, down more
than 16 percent from last year, delegates at the International
Zinc Association conference told Reuters.
The two companies are said to have struck the deal for
annual treatment charges -- fees paid by miners to smelters to
turn concentrate into finished metal -- at $191 per tonne,
several market participants attending the conference in Rancho
Mirage, California said.
"The deal is done at $191, but there's many moving parts and
participants," said one concentrate dealer.
The treatment charge is based on a $2,000 per tonne London
Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price , the sources said.
Last year, Canadian miner Teck and Korea Zinc agreed to
terms at $229 per tonne, based on a $2,500 zinc price.
The 2012 agreement also includes a price participation
clause, containing escalators and de-escalators to cover
fluctuations in the zinc price, they said.
For every dollar that the zinc price rises above $2,500 per
tonne, the charge will rise by 5 percent, moving to 4 percent
for every dollar the price climbs above $3,000.
On the downside, the de-escalator would fall by 2 percent if
the price falls below $2,000.
Teck was not immediately available for comment.
While typically seen as an industry benchmark-setting deal,
this year's TC/RC agreement was less clear a reference point for
other firms around the world.
"It's a fractured benchmark," said one market analyst.
"In essence, what you're likely to have is a benchmark which
is going to be different between Korea, Japan, and Europe due to
the different economic strains upon each region."
Indeed, Japanese smelter firms are still recovering from
last year's massive earthquake and subsequent nuclear disaster
at the Fukushima power plant.
In Europe, economic conditions remain extremely fragile due
to the long-standing debt crisis in the region, and lower levels
of end-user demand for industrial metals, like zinc.
"There's too much downside risk, and then there's
region-specific downside risk for there to be a clear benchmark.
There's going to have to be regional differences," the analyst
said.
"The bottom line is that there is a global surplus, but
there are contractual nuances which have led one party to lower
terms. But is that the consensus, no."