* Zinc concentrates oversupply boosts processing fee
* Deal includes price participation clause
* European, China firms still negotiating
By Silvia Antonioli
CANCUN, Feb 27 Zinc smelter Korea Zinc
has won a 10 percent rise in processing fees for
2013 with a top miner, setting a benchmark for industry terms
this year and reflecting a shift in pricing power towards
smelters from miners given heavy oversupply of zinc ore.
The deal between Asia's biggest smelter outside China and
Canada's largest diversified miner Teck Resources sets
a precedent for terms of other processing deals in Europe and
China.
In the deal, fees climbed to $210.50 per tonne for 2013,
from last year's benchmark of $191, delegates at an industry
zinc conference told Reuters this week, based on a $2,000 per
tonne London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price.
European market zinc producers such as Nyrstar and
Boliden are said to still be negotiating their
treatment charges for this year and talks might drag on into
next month, one source close to the negotiations said.
The Teck and Korea Zinc deal is expected to boost 2013
treatment charges by around 10 percent to Chinese smelters,
which have not signed the annual fees with overseas miners, a
manager at a large zinc smelter in China said.
When supplies of concentrate are in surplus, miners have to
pay higher processing fees to smelters to refine it into zinc.
"Everyone expected the treatment charges to be higher as
there is plenty of supply and less demand for concentrates from
China compared with last year," a source at an Asian zinc
producer said.
Most Chinese deals are made on a spot market basis and talks
are expected to prove protracted this year due to rising
concentrate supply, said analyst Bonnie Liu at Macquarie.
Chinese smelters are unlikely to receive the $210.50 that
Teck has given to Korea zinc for 2013 shipments because large
zinc smelters in China do not hold multi-year term contracts
with the miner and would hold talks for one-year shipments, the
source at the zinc smelter added.
"Last year, we only received yearly treatment charge of
$120, lower than those for Korea Zinc," the manager said.
Spot concentrates to China were offered at treatment charges
of around $120-$130 two weeks ago, traders said.
This year's agreement includes price participation,
comprising escalators and de-escalators to cover fluctuations
from the $2,000 basis price.
The escalator clause would make the treatment charges rise
by 6 percent if the zinc price rises to between $2,000 and
$2,500, by 5 percent if the zinc price climbs to $2,500-$3,000,
2 percent if the it goes up to $3,000-3,500 and flat thereafter.
On the downside, the de-escalator clause would make the fee
fall by 2 percent if the price drops to between $2,000 and
$1,500 and flat thereafter.
The global refined zinc market has been in supply-demand
surplus since 2006, based on figures from the International Lead
and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG). China's ore production rose by 13
percent last year.
Contacted by Reuters, Teck said it would not comment on
confidential commercial discussions.
Korea Zinc was not immediately available for comment.