BRIEF-Vatti sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 50 pct to 70 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 71.9 million yuan to 81.5 million yuan
Dec 15 Zinzino AB :
* Acquires Bioactive Foods AS
* Says has acquired 90 pct of Norwegian company Bioactive Foods AS and as a result now owns 100 pct
* Says Zinzino has paid acquisition of Bioactive Foods by a combination of cash and newly issued shares in Zinzino Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 12.4 million yuan to 17.9 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.8 million yuan)