(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 24 (Fitch) Zions Bancorporation (ZION) recently
failed the
Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) conducted by the Federal
Reserve. In the
severely adverse stress test scenario, ZION's ending Tier 1
common equity ratio
was 3.6%, well below the 5.0% threshold for passing the test set
by regulators.
ZION plans to submit a new capital plan soon that will include
actions including
reduction of risk or increases in capital that brings the
company's overall
ratios inline or higher than stress test minimums.
Fitch does not believe that ZION's ratings, currently 'BBB-/F3'
will be impacted
by this development, but it is possible that the Rating Outlook
could be revised
to Stable from Positive largely predicated on management's
response to this
development.
The DFAST stress tests in particular for ZIONs forecasted $2.5
billion of loan
losses, with the largest component being $1.5bn of losses on
ZION's large
commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. Additionally the stress
test showed
relatively flat pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), which provided
less of a
cushion to absorb the loan losses noted above. Lastly, the
increase in
risk-weighted assets (RWA) also increased the denominator in the
Tier 1 capital
ratio calculation.
Fitch would expect ZION's new capital plan and actions to
provide sufficient
cushion to at minimum absorb the above assumptions. Fitch
believes it is also
possible that any efforts by ZION to return capital to
shareholders may be
delayed by another year as a result of this development.
