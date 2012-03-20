* May use proceeds to partly redeem TARP preferred stock
* Proceeds could also be used to redeem senior notes due
2012
March 20 Zions Bancorp said it plans to
sell $300 million of senior notes, and may use the proceeds from
the offering to partly pay back the bailout funds it received
from the U.S. Treasury.
The regional lender had received $1.4 billion in bailout
funds as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from
the government after the financial crisis. It is among the
largest recipients of aid still left in the program.
Earlier this month, Zions said that the U.S. Federal Reserve
had approved its 2012 capital plan, which included the
redemption of some of the TARP funds.
The bank may also use the proceeds from the offering to
redeem its senior notes due 2012.
Shares of Salt Lake City, Utah-based Zions closed at $22.20
on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.