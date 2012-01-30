Jan 30 Ziopharm Oncology Inc said an independent data monitoring committee has recommended continuation of a late-stage study of its drug to treat patients with a type of soft-tissue cancer.

Ziopharm said the committee determined that the trial for the drug Zymafos, or palifosfamide, to treat metastatic soft-tissue sarcoma should continue as designed and conducted -- the third such review and recommendation by the committee.

The company plans to complete enrollment for the trial, called PICASSO 3, by the end of the first quarter.

The outcome in progression-free survival, the study's primary endpoint for accelerated approval, is expected in the second half of 2012, Ziopharm said in a statement.