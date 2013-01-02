BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 2 Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc said it will buy U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc for about $500 million in cash.
The offer of $12.25 per share is at a premium of 49 percent to Zipcar's Monday close.
Avis said it expects to complete the deal in the spring of 2013.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award