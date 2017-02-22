BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday it will aim to fund at least $7 billion worth of investments in infrastucture this year.
The bank also in a written statement said that transport projects would include the North Marmara Motorway and Dardanelles Bridge projects in northwest Turkey. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.