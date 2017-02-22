(Clarifies that $7 billion is volume of expected investments)

ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday it expected there to be $7 billion worth of investments in infrastucture in Turkey this year.

The bank also in a written statement said that transport projects would include the North Marmara Motorway and Dardanelles Bridge projects in northwest Turkey. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)