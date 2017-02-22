BRIEF-Beni Stabili adjusts conversion price for convertible bonds due 2021
* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE OF BONDS INTO ORDINARY SHARES HAS BEEN MODIFIED FROM € 1.0001 TO € 0.9853 STARTING FROM 29 MAY
(Clarifies that $7 billion is volume of expected investments)
ISTANBUL Feb 22 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday it expected there to be $7 billion worth of investments in infrastucture in Turkey this year.
The bank also in a written statement said that transport projects would include the North Marmara Motorway and Dardanelles Bridge projects in northwest Turkey. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
BANGKOK, May 29 Thailand's central bank remains worried about a strong baht and short-term capital inflows, the governor said on Monday, as the currency traded near its highest against the dollar in more than 22 months.