DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has given initial price guidance on a planned five-year U.S. dollar bond in the 5.5 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured deal is expected to be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million.

The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners.

