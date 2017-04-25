BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has given initial price guidance on a planned five-year U.S. dollar bond in the 5.5 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.
The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured deal is expected to be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million.
The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.