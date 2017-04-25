(Adds final price guidance)
DUBAI, April 25 Turkey's Ziraat Bank
(Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has set final price
guidance on its planned five-year U.S. dollar bond at 5.25-5.375
percent, with the notes expected to price within that range, a
document issued by one of the banks leading the transaction
showed on Tuesday.
Order books for the issuance, including joint lead managers'
interest, were in excess of $1.3 billion, it said.
Ziraat gave initial price guidance at around 5.5 percent
earlier on Tuesday.
The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured bond, expected
to be of at least $500 million, will price later on Tuesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital,
Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Louise Heavens and
Jason Neely)