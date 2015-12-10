Nikkei hits 17-month high as foreign investors buy cyclical shares
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turkey's state-owned Ziraat Bank said on Thursday it had decided to issue up to 15 billion lira ($5.2 billion) in lira-denominated bonds.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it also said it had decided to issue up to $4 billion in foreign borrowing. ($1 = 2.9120 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Short-term hedge funds seen covering short positions - analyst
* Postpones sale of its entire stake in Kuwait Investment Co to another appropriate time Source:(http://bit.ly/2pScKgf) Further company coverage: