ISTANBUL, April 27 Turkey's state-owned Ziraat
Bank hopes to open a representative office in
Ethiopia by the end of the year, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci
said on Monday, becoming a rare entrant into a market largely
closed to foreigners.
Foreign banks have long sought to enter Ethiopia. Economic
growth in Africa's second most populous nation averaged more
than 9 percent a year between 2005 and 2013, World Bank figures
show, and the government is investing heavily in new roads and
power plants.
"We have applied to open an office in Ethiopia," Zeybekci
told reporters in Istanbul, adding that Ziraat hopes eventually
to obtain a banking licence in the east African country.
Only a handful of non-Ethiopian banks, including Germany's
Commerzbank and Togo-based Ecobank, have been
allowed to establish offices in the country.
Representative offices are not allowed to offer commercial
banking services but are seen as a way for lenders to establish
a foothold in a foreign country.
Ethiopia put itself on the international investment map last
year with a debut Eurobond, raising $1 billion. The 10-year
issue in December was oversubscribed. Credit ratings agencies
Moody's and Standard & Poor's rate the country B1 and B
respectively.
Turkey is already active in east Africa, particularly
Somalia, where the Mogadishu port is now managed by a Turkish
company. Turkish Airlines now flies daily to Somalia.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by David Goodman)