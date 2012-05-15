ISTANBUL May 15 Turkey's state owned lender Ziraat Bank said first quarter net profit rose 14.8 percent to 658.1 million lira ($363.49 million) from the same period of a year earlier.

In an statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, the bank said its loans and receivables declined 2.6 percent to 69.6 billion lira in the first quarter from 71.4 billion lira a year ealier, while its deposits declined by 4.9 percent to 107.8 billion lira from 113.1 billion lira.

($1 = 1.8105 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)