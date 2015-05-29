(Updates with Erdogan comments, background, detail)
By Ebru Tuncay
ISTANBUL May 29 Turkish President Tayyip
Erdogan said the launch of Ziraat Bank's Islamic business should
help to attract new funds to Turkey and urged other state
lenders to help to triple Islamic banking's share of the market
by 2023.
Islamic finance has developed slowly in Turkey, the world's
eighth most populous Muslim nation, partly because of political
sensitivities and the secular nature of its laws. However, the
landscape began to change in 2012, when the government issued
its first $1.5 billion Islamic bond and kick-started regulatory
moves to allow wider use of Islamic finance contracts.
Speaking at Friday's launch ceremony for Ziraat's new
business, Erdogan said he also expects Ziraat to set up an
Islamic insurance operation and called on other state lenders to
introduce Islamic banking divisions soon.
"All three state lenders should quickly enter Islamic
banking," Erdogan said. "We should raise the share of Islamic
banking to 15-20 percent by 2023 from the current 5 percent."
The Islamic unit of Ziraat, the country's largest state-run
bank, will have capital of $300 million, Ziraat's general
manager Huseyin Aydin has said.
Turkey's other two state lenders, Vakifbank and
Halkbank, have also been looking to set up Islamic
banks as part of the government's efforts to develop the sector
and tap a pool of cash-rich investors in the Gulf and southeast
Asia.
Since its debut Islamic bond the government has issued both
dollar and lira-denominated Islamic bonds and is finalising
plans for another deal.
There are currently four Islamic banks operating in Turkey,
holding a combined 5 percent share of total banking assets --
Albaraka Turk, Bank Asya, Turkiye Finans
and Kuveyt Turk, a unit of Kuwait Finance House.
Bank Asya's profit and capital base had been eroded after it
became caught up in a feud between Erdogan and a U.S.-based
cleric whose followers founded the lender. Regulators took over
the management of the bank in February and the banking watchdog
said in March that Savings Deposit Insurance Fund had seized
preferred shares in the bank.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler and David
Goodman)