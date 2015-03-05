ISTANBUL, March 5 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender which is not listed, plans to launch a new Islamic lender on May 29, its general manager said on Thursday.

The lender will be a Ziraat subsidiary and capital of $300 million, which it has received from the Treasury, Ziraat General Manager Huseyin Aydin told reporters. The bank plans to open 20 branches, he said.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ece Toksabay)