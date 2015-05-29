ISTANBUL May 29 The new Islamic lending arm of Turkey's state-run Ziraat Bank aims to grow to 170 branches and 2,200 staff by the end of 2018, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said at its launch on Friday.

Ziraat, the country's largest state-run bank and its second- largest by assets, received regulatory approval last October to establish what is Turkey's fifth Islamic lender, a key part of government efforts to expand the sector.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall)