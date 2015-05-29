BRIEF-Crcam Atlantique Vendee Q1 net income group share rises to 28.1 million euros
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
ISTANBUL May 29 The new Islamic lending arm of Turkey's state-run Ziraat Bank aims to grow to 170 branches and 2,200 staff by the end of 2018, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said at its launch on Friday.
Ziraat, the country's largest state-run bank and its second- largest by assets, received regulatory approval last October to establish what is Turkey's fifth Islamic lender, a key part of government efforts to expand the sector.
LONDON, May 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank unit TD Bank Europe Ltd will commence trading and clearing as a category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange from May 8, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.