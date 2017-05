ISTANBUL Feb 10 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender, on Tuesday posted a 23 percent rise in its 2014 net profit to 4.05 billion lira ($1.62 billion) on net interest income of 8.6 billion lira.

The Ankara-based bank, which mainly serves the agricultural sector with loans, said in a filing with the stock exchange its loanbook expanded to 141.9 billion lira from 111.05 billion lira in 2013. ($1 = 2.50 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)