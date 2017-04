ISTANBUL Aug 21 Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank said on Thursday it had ended unofficial talks to acquire Islamic lender Bank Asya, deciding that such an acquisition would not be in line with Ziraat's priorities.

Ziraat, which made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, said it had been working for some time on establishing its own participation bank, as Islamic lenders are known in Turkey. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)