ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkey's state-owned lender Ziraat Bank posted second-quarter net profit rose 38 percent to 613.79 million lira ($339 million) from the same period of a year earlier.

Ziraat's net profit rose from 445 million lira in the same period of a year ago, according to a filing late on Wednesday.

The bank said its loans and receivables declined 2.7 percent to 69.5 billion lira in the second quarter from 71.4 billion lira at the end of 2011, while its deposits declined by 5.7 percent to 106.6 billion lira from 113.1 billion lira.

($1 = 1.8085 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)