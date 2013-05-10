ISTANBUL May 10 Turkish state-owned lender Ziraat Bank said on Friday its unconsolidated net profit rose 37 percent to 902.4 million lira ($502 million) in the first quarter from 658.1 million a year earlier.

Net interest income rose to 1.87 billion lira during the same period from 1.51 billion the previous year. ($1 = 1.7987 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)