BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
ISTANBUL Aug 29 Turkish state-run Ziraat Bank has applied to the country's banking watchdog (BDDK) to establish an Islamic lender, it said in a statement on Friday.
Ziraat had scrapped talks to acquire Bank Asya last week, causing concerns over the Islamic lender's future to deepen. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year