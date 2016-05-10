ISTANBUL May 10 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender, posted a 46 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.6 billion lira ($545.1 million), it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said loans rose 22 percent year-on-year to 193.2 billion lira by the end of the first quarter. Assets rose 14 percent to 310 billion lira, and deposits were up 18 percent to 192 billion lira. ($1 = 2.9355 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)