ISTANBUL Nov 9 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39.8 percent to 5 billion lira ($1.57 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

It also said in a statement its loans climbed 15.8 percent to 209.9 billion lira and deposits rose 8.8 percent to 204.5 billion lira in the same period.

($1 = 3.1911 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler)