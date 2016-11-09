BRIEF-Union Bank of the Philippines says qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
ISTANBUL Nov 9 Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said on Wednesday its net profit rose 39.8 percent to 5 billion lira ($1.57 billion) in the first nine months of the year.
It also said in a statement its loans climbed 15.8 percent to 209.9 billion lira and deposits rose 8.8 percent to 204.5 billion lira in the same period.
($1 = 3.1911 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler)
* Qtrly operating revenue 5.42 billion pesos versus 4.73 billion pesos
May 16 Cebu Property Ventures And Development Corp: