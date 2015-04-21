BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LJUBLJANA, April 21 Croatian food company Podravka will buy Slovenian rival Zito, sources close to the sale told Reuters.
Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale, gave no official comment but said the buyer would be revealed at a news conference later on Tuesday.
Podravka was not available for an immediate comment. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance