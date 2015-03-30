LJUBLJANA, March 30 Croatian food firm Podravka
will pay between 60 million euros ($65. million) and
65 million for Zito, one of Slovenia's biggest food
producers, daily newspaper Finance reported on Monday, citing
unofficial sources.
It said the sale of Zito should be completed in coming days.
Podravka would thus pay between 168 and 185 euros for each
Zito share, which closed at 167 euros on Friday.
Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating
the sale, and Podravka gave no immediate comment.
Zito is one of 15 companies that the Slovenian government
earmarked for privatisation in 2013 with three of those firms
being sold so far.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)