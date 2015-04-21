LJUBLJANA, April 21 Croatian food company Podravka will buy a majority stake in Slovenian rival Zito for 180.1 euros per share, or 33 million euros for a 51.55 percent stake, Zito said in a statement on Tuesday.

Slovenian state investment firm SDH, which is coordinating the sale, said it would reveal further details at a news conference later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; editing by Jason Neely)