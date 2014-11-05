ZAGREB/LJUBLJANA Nov 5 Croatian food company
Franck has made a bid for one of Slovenia's biggest
food producers Zito, Franck told Reuters on Wednesday
but gave no further details.
In September, Slovenia's state investment fund SDH, which is
coordinating Zito's sale, set an Oct. 31 deadline for
non-binding bids for 51.55 percent of the company.
SDH did not reveal how many bids it had received but local
media reported it planned to chose the bidders that will be
invited to submit binding offers by the start of next week.
Zito, with a market capitalisation of 46.4 million euros, is
one of 15 firms the government earmarked for privatisation last
year. Three of those firms have since been sold.
Franck is best known for producing coffee, tea and snacks.
According to the local media, Croatian food firms Podravka
and Granolio, as well as Czech Agrofert Group, were
also bidding for Zito. The three were contacted by Reuters but
gave no immediate comment.
Slovenian state companies own about 30 percent of Zito while
the rest is in the hands of private investors.
Zito shares rose by 0.23 percent on Wednesday to 130.3 euros
while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Marja Novak and Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by
David Evans)