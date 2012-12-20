ZURICH Dec 20 Swiss bank ZKB said on
Thursday that two of its bankers and one former banker had been
indicted by U.S. authorities on charged they helped U.S. clients
to cheat on their taxes.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan announced charges on
Wednesday against three Swiss bankers, who the government said
conspired with U.S. clients to hide more than $420 million from
the Internal Revenue Service.
ZKB said in a statement it was cooperating with U.S.
authorities. The bank said it could give no details about the
employees due to the ongoing investigation.
Switzerland's cherished bank secrecy has come under pressure
in recent years as the United States and other nations move
aggressively to tighten tax law enforcement and demanded more
openness and cooperation.
