ZURICH, April 29 An indictment of Zuercher
Kantonalbank by U.S. officials in an ongoing tax probe would not
mean the state-backed bank's demise, Chief Executive Martin
Scholl said in an interview with Sunday's edition of
Sonntagszeitung.
Scholl told the newspaper that the bank was in sound
financial health and its position underpinned by its majority
shareholder, the canton of Zurich.
He did not elaborate on the status of ongoing talks with
U.S. justice and tax officials, who are investigating ZKB and
nearly a dozen other banks including Credit Suisse on
suspicion of helping U.S. citizens avoid taxes.
"It's about solving the tax dispute, and cooperation with
U.S. officials is the most promising way to do so," Scholl said.
U.S. prosecutors indicted Switzerland's oldest private bank
Wegelin in February as part of the investigation
and other banks fear they could suffer the same fate if
Switzerland does not strike a deal soon in negotiations between
the two countries.
Last week, Swiss finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf
met U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Attorney
General Eric Holder in Washington to discuss the dispute.
A global crackdown on tax evasion by cash-strapped
governments in recent years has chipped away Switzerland's
tradition of banking secrecy, which helped it build up a $2
trillion offshore wealth management industry.
Switzerland wants the investigations dropped, in exchange
for payment of fines and the transfer of names of thousands of
U.S. bank clients. It also wants a deal to shield the remainder
of its 300 or so banks from U.S. prosecution.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Sophie Walker)