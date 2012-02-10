ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss cantonal bank ZKB said on Friday resolving a U.S. tax probe into banks which helped wealthy Americans avoid taxes was a "major challenge".

ZKB, which is one of eleven banks under formal investigation by U.S. tax authorities for their role in offering hidden offshore accounts to wealthy Americans, said it was co-operating fully in the probe. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, writing by Caroline Copley)