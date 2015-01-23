BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
Jan 23 Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to fall 55-75 percent y/y versus net profit of 452.1 million yuan ($72.61 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L4SdIQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2263 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.