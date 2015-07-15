NEW YORK, July 15 An explosion at a Zodiac
Aerospace factory in Eastern Washington state on Tuesday night
caused several injuries and damaged the facility, the county
sheriff's office said.
The blast at a factory responsible for aircraft cabin
interiors located in Newport, Washington, caused unspecified
damage, the sheriff's office said. Local fire, law enforcement
and emergency medical personnel responded to the incident.
The blast occurred around 9 p.m. PT (0400 GMT), and have
caused by a flammable vapor, according to a report by the
Spokesman-Review newspaper, which quoted a fire official. The
paper said five people were injured in the explosion, which
shattered glass and caused part of the roof to collapse.
A local TV station also reported five were injured and
showed pictures of shattered glass, debris and a collapsed
ceiling at the low-rise facility close to the Idaho border. Both
reports said the blast was felt as much as a mile away.
Neither hospital officials, nor fire and sheriff offices
were not immediately available to comment. Zodiac did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zodiac is a major global supplier of aircraft seats,
interiors and other components, and has come under scrutiny
recently for production problems at its cabin interiors and
seats factories in the U.S.
The problems caused delays in deliveries of Boeing
and Airbus jetliners, and caused Zodiac to warn that
its profits would fall short of earlier targets.
