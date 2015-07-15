NEW YORK, July 15 A Zodiac Aerospace
factory in the U.S. was structurally compromised by an explosion
on Tuesday and is unsafe to enter, the local sheriff's office
said on Wednesday.
The blast at the factory in Newport, Washington, which
supplies components used in Boeing and Airbus
planes, was felt miles away and stemmed from the build-up of
chemical vapor near a "treater" machine that impregnates
materials with resin, Grant Sirevog, undersheriff for Pend
Oreille County, said.
One floor of the low-rise factory collapsed on another and
the blast broke concrete supports and lifted the roof, he said.
"There's no recommendation to enter the building," he said.
"The structural integrity is greatly compromised."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)