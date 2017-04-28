BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.
"These are disastrous results from Zodiac yet again... Zodiac’s business continues to implode with no sign of recovery," TCI founder Christopher Hohn said.
"Zodiac is in serious financial difficulty and we think it needs an emergency rights issue, which would cause the Zodiac share price to fall substantially," he said in an emailed statement, adding that the appointment of a new special board adviser was a distraction from the company's problems.
TCI has waged a public campaign to persuade Safran to cancel its proposed $9 billion offer for Zodiac, which it says would significantly overpay for the company. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.