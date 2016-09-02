PARIS, Sept 2 Zodiac Aerospace issued
the latest in a cluster of profit warnings on Friday, saying its
current operating income would fall short of market
expectations, while sales for the just-ended financial year
would be in line with forecasts.
The French supplier of aircraft interiors, which is
recovering from a crisis over delays in aircraft seat production
and problems with other equipment such as toilets, said a weak
helicopter market had added to pressure from late deliveries.
In a statement, it said 2015-16 current operating profit
would be around 10 percent lower than the consensus, for which
it cited third-party estimates of 302 million euros to 303
million euros ($336.8 million-$337.9 million).
It blamed higher-than-expected provisions following the
settlement of unspecified litigation and revised agreements on
delivery schedules with unnamed customers.
It also cited weaker-than-expected financial performance for
aircraft systems, "mainly because of continued weakness in the
helicopter market".
It said, however, that a covenant over the ratio of net debt
to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation, agreed with its banks, would be respected.
It also reaffirmed an objective to return to "normal
operating performance" in Seats and Cabins by the end of 2017.
Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said Zodiac was "more than
ever on our trajectory of progress and recovery".
The company is due to issue 2015-16 sales on Sept. 14 and
full results on Nov. 22.
In June, Zodiac Aerospace reaffirmed financial targets for
2015-16. Prior to that, seven profit warnings in two years had
kept the company's seat production problems in the spotlight and
prompted some analysts to question its credibility.
Zodiac has also faced public criticism over the past year
from leading planemakers Airbus and Boeing over
delays.
Problems with onboard toilets designed by Zodiac have
contributed to delays in deliveries of the new Airbus A350.
The head of Airbus this week reported a breakthrough in
deliveries, however, telling Reuters it had handed over six
A350s in August, two more than the previous monthly peak and
part of a record set of August numbers for the European
jetmaker.
Airbus will issue its August statistics next Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8967 euro)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by G Crosse)