PARIS, Sept 14 Zodiac Aerospace
reported higher than expected full-year revenues on Thursday but
maintained the lower profit forecast it gave earlier this month
as it recovers from chronic output delays.
The French aircraft seat supplier, whose production problems
disrupted some deliveries of Airbus and Boeing jets, said sales
in the year ending Aug. 31 rose 5.6 percent, or 1.3 percent on a
like-for-like basis, to 5.21 billion euros ($5.9 billion).
Analysts were on average expecting 2015/16 revenues of 5.13
billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Zodiac said its current operating income, due to be released
on Nov. 22, was expected to be 2.5 times higher in the second
half of 2015/16 than the first, and that its banking covenants
would be respected.
"The recovery is underway ... Zodiac Aerospace is on track
to get back to normal operating performance by end of 2017," the
company said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Zodiac warned that its 2015/16 current
operating income would fall short of recent market forecasts due
to higher than expected provisions following delivery delays and
weakness in the helicopter market.
On Wednesday, the company reiterated that its full-year
operating profit would come in about 10 percent below the market
forecasts of 302-303 million euros prevailing on Sept. 2 when it
issued the warning: its eighth in just over two years.
Zodiac, which also makes aircraft toilets and other cabin
fittings as well as evacuation and other systems, has faced
growing criticism from planemakers and financial analysts after
successive industrial setbacks.
Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on Wednesday the
company had achieved "significant improvements" in its
operations and financial performance, but cautioned "there is
still more to be done".
He told analysts Zodiac remained on the outlook for
acquisitions and did not believe it had missed any opportunities
as a result of its recent industrial crisis.
Zodiac said it had reached agreements with nearly all the
airlines affected by production problems and had agreed new
delivery schedules and penalty levels with manufacturers.
The company also sought to allay concerns that recent
manufacturing delays would crimp future business.
It said it had received a letter of intent from an airline
for business-class seats that would be its largest ever order
for such seats, but did not give further details.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; editing by David
Clarke, Greg Mahlich)