PARIS, March 19 Planemakers are not recommending
Zodiac Aerospace seats to airlines while the French
aerospace firm tackles production delays, but business is
continuing, Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said on Thursday.
Zodiac said earlier its core income for the first half of
its 2014/15 financial year would be "significantly impacted" by
difficulties in its Seats business.
"I think that our planemaker clients are not recommending
Zodiac seats for the time being," Zarrouati told analysts on a
conference call, asked whether it had been removed from
planemaker catalogues for any aircraft programme.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that at least one of the top
two planemakers, Airbus and Boeing, had
discussed removing Zodiac from its seats catalogue, according to
a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
That would not necessarily deprive Zodiac of business, but
would mean any new contracts with airlines had to be approved
one by one, using an exceptional procedure that takes more time.
