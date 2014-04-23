PARIS, April 23 France's Zodiac Aerospace
is permanently examining around 10 potential
acquisition targets and has enough financial firepower for a
deal worth around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion), its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We have about 10 names in our pipeline, which is no more
nor less than usual ... (and) from which one or two may come to
the foreground," Olivier Zarrouati told analysts.
The maker of seats and aircraft systems said earlier it
would continue looking for acquisitions as the industry gears up
for record production to meet growth in passenger traffic.
Zodiac, which made two acquisitions in the first half and
repelled an approach from France's Safran some three
years ago, said it had boosted its debt capacity by 1.7 billion
euros in March.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
