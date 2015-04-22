(Recasts after analyst meeting, adds shares)
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, April 22 Shares in France's Zodiac
Aerospace jumped more than 10 percent as it set an
end-year goal for erasing delays in the production of aircraft
seats that have soured relations with planemakers and sharply
reduced its first-half profits.
Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said the company had got
to the root of problems in seat production as he set out in
detail how the company had lost control of its factory
processes, all of which had now been overhauled.
"We discovered too late the depth of a crisis that was
beginning to affect us," Zarrouati told analysts, adding it had
changed management and reporting systems.
Shares in Zodiac rose 11.1 percent to a one-month high of
34.4 euros, still below a peak close to 36 euros when it emerged
last month that Airbus and Boeing had boosted their presence in
Zodiac factories and were only offering its seats as an
exemption to their normal catalogues.
Zodiac has been under growing private and public pressure
from both planemakers over the delays.
Last week Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's
planemaking division, said in response to a question on Zodiac
that the performance of cabin equipment suppliers was "becoming
unacceptable".
Zarrouati said Zodiac had increased production capacity to
700 seats a day from 600 since last month and reduced the number
of delayed seats by two thirds.
He expressed frustration with the problems that have beset
the seats business for over a year, but said underlying demand
was strong.
"We are fed up with this situation and have put in place a
combat plan to deal with it," he said. "What we want is to
reduce to zero the number of delayed seats; we are not quite
there but we are making progress."
Current operating income fell to 177.7 million euros
($190.73 million) in the fiscal first half despite an already
reported 16.2 percent jump in revenue.
Operating income in Aircraft Interiors, which includes
seats, dropped to 22.6 million euros from 134.4 million a year
earlier.
For the September-August financial year, Zodiac targeted
current operating income "close to last year" and higher
revenue.
In March, Zodiac warned operating income would be
"significantly" impacted in its first half by delays.
But the fact that its outlook had not deteriorated
encouraged investors.
"(This) seems reassuring and shows the difficulties are
being tackled and that management has got the measure of this
incident," Oddo Securities said.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James
Regan and Louise Heavens)