PARIS, June 11 Zodiac Aerospace issued
a profit warning due to the costs of resolving delays in
aircraft seat production, but reaffirmed its goal of resolving
the problem by end-August.
"This is the group's top priority and this target is
maintained," the French manufacturer of seats, safety equipment
and aircraft systems said in a statement.
"On the financial side, costs engaged for the recovery
remain high. The previous target of a current operating income
target close to that of the previous year will probably not be
met," it added.
Zodiac Aerospace posted a 19.2 percent increase in
nine-month revenues to 3.628 billion euros.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Laurence
Frost)