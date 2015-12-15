PARIS Dec 15 France's Zodiac Aerospace
is behind schedule in supplying toilets for the Airbus
A350, it said on Tuesday, just as it emerges from a year-long
crisis over delays in production of aircraft seats that
disrupted some airplane deliveries.
Earlier on Tuesday Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom
Enders said the planemaker may miss its target for 15 A350
deliveries this year because of delays in receiving cabin
fittings.
The delay is likely to cap deliveries of Europe's newest
passenger jet at 14 units this year.
Zodiac Aerospace Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati told
analysts on a conference call that resolving the delays in
delivering onboard toilets would take only a "few months".
Zodiac, which also supplies Boeing, said it was meanwhile
ahead of schedule on deliveries of A350 electrical systems.
Airbus is in the midst of a sharp increase in output of the
A350, designed to compete with the Boeing 787 and 777.
Zodiac has opened a new assembly line in Canada to support
the production increase, which includes plans for a quadrupling
of output to 60 aircraft in 2016.
"We are working very closely with Airbus to analyse our
collective capacities to support the assembly line," Zarrouati
said. "It won't take as long to resolve as the seats...We are
talking about a few months," he added.
Rising production of the latest wide-body jets, whose cabins
tend to be customised, as well as record production of smaller
and more standardised models, has stretched a global supply
chain and proved particularly tough for interiors suppliers.
Zodiac has had a string of profit warnings.
However, it announced a new reduction in the number of
aircraft seats caught up by recent production delays to 300
units from 500 in late November and 1,700 in September.
Confirming medium-term financial targets, the Paris-based
company said its revenue fell 2.6 percent in its first quarter
(Sept-Nov), on a comparable basis, to 1.238 billion euros
($1.35 billion).
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; editing by Susan
Thomas)