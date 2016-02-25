PARIS Feb 25 Leaders of French aerospace
supplier Zodiac Aerospace faced a barrage of analyst
criticism on Thursday as the company suffered its biggest ever
drop on the stock exchange after what a French bank called a
"profit warning too far".
Shares in the supplier of aircraft interiors plunged 25.4
percent, wiping more than 1 billion euros off its value, after
it issued its seventh profit warning in two years linked to
delays in delivering aircraft seats.
As brokers posted a flurry of downgrades, several analysts
issued their harshest verdicts yet on the management of family
controlled Zodiac, which has repeatedly pledged to fix recurring
problems of seat production at plants in the United States.
"The question of the CEO's credibility is becoming more and
more relevant because Olivier Zarrouati repeated numerous times
during the annual results presentation that he was determined
not to disappoint the markets," said analyst Yan Derocles of
Oddo Securities who downgraded the stock to Neutral.
On Wednesday, Zodiac Aerospace said it would not meet its
2016 goal of an operating margin close to 10 percent and that a
recovery plan put in place to deal with the delays would take
longer than the originally planned 18 months to work.
French bank Natixis, downgrading Zodiac to Reduce from
Neutral, called it "a profit warning too far" and said it "shed
light on the difficulty of catching up on several years of
delays and particularly in a phase of rising output".
Zodiac Aerospace did not respond to requests for comment.
At the annual results briefing in January, Zarrouati said
the company had listened to concerns about delays in production
of cabin equipment and vowed to address the problem.
The pledge came two days after the head of Airbus, in an
unusually direct criticism, accused Zodiac's management of being
"in denial" about delays in seat production and announced it had
thrown the French company off a new project.
Boeing has also voiced concerns about the delays, but the
company has not until now faced such broad analyst criticism.
French brokerage Kepler Chevreux said on Thursday the
credibility of Zodiac management was "acutely at stake"
"We have now reached the stage where management can only be
judged on its results, not on its commitments," it said in a
note, downgrading the stock to Reduce from Hold.
Of 14 brokerages, 7 recommend selling the stock.
In November, Zarrouati said he was committed to lifting the
French company out of the crisis and dismissed any talk of his
resignation, saying his future had already been resolved when he
was re-appointed to a third four-year term the previous month.
Zodiac said on Wednesday the number of seats affected by
delays had not worsened and reassured investors its banking
covenants would not be affected. It said it would provide
investors with a further update on March 15.
