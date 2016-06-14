PARIS, June 14 Zodiac Aerospace reaffirmed financial targets for 2015/16 as it posted a 5.9 percent rise in nine-month revenues.

The French supplier of seats, cabin systems and other aircraft parts, which has issued a series of profit warnings, said that for the year to end-August, it expected to post current operating income, or core profit, close to that of 2014/15.

Strong activity is expected for the month of August, it said in a statement.

Nine-month revenues rose 5.9 percent to 3.842 billion euros. On a like for like basis, sales rose 0.4 percent including 4.4 percent in the third quarter.

Zodiac said it was making progress in a recovery plan at its Seats division, which has been the main focus of industrial delays and profit setbacks in the past year.

It said it had completed certification of a 'complex' business-class seat programme whose deliveries had previously been halted and which had now resumed.

It did not name the programme, but industry sources have linked the company to delays in deliveries of Airbus A350s to Cathay Pacific, which received its first such jet last month.

Zodiac also reported significant progress in the redesign and supply of seat shells at a California plant.

But it said the operational performance of its Cabin branch continued to be affected by problems with lavatories for the Airbus A350.

Deliveries of the lavatories have increased, but quality issues in a California site are hampering increases in production and a second line in Montreal is ramping up more slowly than expected.

Zodiac said it needed to increase production to a temporary rate of 10 shipsets per month in order to catch up with Airbus's 2016 objective of more than 50 A350 jet deliveries. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Gregorio)