PARIS, March 28 French aerospace cabins and
systems maker Zodiac Aerospace posted 16.7 percent
growth in fiscal first-half revenues to 1.829 billion euros.
On a like-for-like basis, sales grew 7.5 percent.
The company said full first-half results due on April 24
would show operating income growing more slowly than revenue due
to the integration of UK-based seats activities and a decline in
regional aviation.
For the full year, Zodiac confirmed a forecast for organic
growth, which it did not quantify, citing increased air traffic
and the ramp-up of new commercial aircraft programmes.
