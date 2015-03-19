PARIS, March 19 France's Zodiac Aerospace
warned on Thursday that its current operating income
would be "significantly" impacted in the fiscal first half by
difficulties in its Seats business.
Announcing total first-half revenue up 16.2 percent, the
aerospace supplier said it would deliver revenue growth and
benefit from recent currency swings in its full financial year
ending on Aug. 31.
However, dealing with recent seat production problems had
taken longer and cost more than expected, it said.
Zodiac estimated full-year current operating income could
come in at a similar level to that of fiscal year 2013/2014.
On Wednesday, industry sources said Airbus and
Boeing had stepped up pressure on Zodiac over persistent
delays in the delivery of aircraft seats.
Zodiac's shares closed up 0.1 percent earlier at 33.15 euros
after falling as much as 4.3 percent, repeating a decline seen
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)