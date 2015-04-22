PARIS, April 22 Zodiac Aerospace posted a 32 percent drop in first-half current operating profit on Wednesday following a slump in earnings at its aircraft seats business and pledged to bring an end to delays in seat production by the end of the year.

The French company said current operating income fell to 177.7 million euros ($190.73 million) in its fiscal first half despite an already reported 16.2 percent jump in first-half revenue.

Operating income in the Aircraft Interiors business, which includes seats, cabins and galleys, dropped to 22.6 million euros from 134.4 million a year earlier.

"All our teams are working hard to implement our industrial plan, which is aimed at a rapid return to on-time deliveries by the year-end, and the transformation of our processes," Chief Executive Olivier Zarrouati said in a statement.

For the full September-August financial year, Zodiac said it was targeting revenue growth and current operating income "close to last year".

In March, Zodiac warned that current operating income would be "significantly" impacted in its first half by the costs of tackling seat production delays that have strained its relations with Airbus and Boeing. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)