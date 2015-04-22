PARIS, April 22 Zodiac Aerospace
posted a 32 percent drop in first-half current operating profit
on Wednesday following a slump in earnings at its aircraft seats
business and pledged to bring an end to delays in seat
production by the end of the year.
The French company said current operating income fell to
177.7 million euros ($190.73 million) in its fiscal first half
despite an already reported 16.2 percent jump in first-half
revenue.
Operating income in the Aircraft Interiors business, which
includes seats, cabins and galleys, dropped to 22.6 million
euros from 134.4 million a year earlier.
"All our teams are working hard to implement our industrial
plan, which is aimed at a rapid return to on-time deliveries by
the year-end, and the transformation of our processes," Chief
Executive Olivier Zarrouati said in a statement.
For the full September-August financial year, Zodiac said it
was targeting revenue growth and current operating income "close
to last year".
In March, Zodiac warned that current operating income would
be "significantly" impacted in its first half by the costs of
tackling seat production delays that have strained its relations
with Airbus and Boeing.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)