PARIS, June 15 France's Zodiac Aerospace
was engulfed in fresh takeover speculation on
Wednesday after a French publication said aircraft engine maker
Safran was preparing a bid, though one source denied
the report.
Shares in Zodiac Aerospace gained as much as 26.5 percent,
extending earlier gains, after Lettre de l'Expansion issued an
email alert saying Safran was "preparing to launch an offer" for
the French maker of seats and cabin systems.
A source familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters, "There is nothing. This is wrong".
A Safran spokeswoman declined to discuss the report, saying
it never commented on market rumours as a matter of policy.
Zodiac Aerospace shares closed 11.6 percent higher at 21.285
euros, roughly in line with their earlier gains driven by
signals from the Paris-based company that recent shortfalls in
seat production were being tackled.
The short-lived additional spike in prices marked the second
time in seven weeks that Zodiac shares have surged on a report
of bid interest from partially state-owned Safran.
A source close to Safran said in April, following a similar
report, that an offer for Zodiac was "not on the agenda".
Asked after reporting a 5.9 percent rise in nine-month
revenue on Tuesday if Zodiac had received any merger proposals
in the last three months, Zodiac Aerospace CEO Olivier Zarrouati
said, "the board didn't receive anything to make it clear".
Safran tried to woo family-controlled Zodiac Aerospace in
2010 only to be rebuffed before launching a bid.
Analysts have expressed mixed views about whether it would
make sense for Safran to renew its interest in Zodiac, which had
a market value of 6.1 billion euros ($6.9 billion) at
Wednesday's close.
"In my view it is a little hard to reconcile the strategic
logic of a purchase of Zodiac with the strategic priorities that
Safran stated at its Capital Markets Day in March," said Harry
Breach, aerospace analyst at Raymond James.
During its March investor presentation, Safran said it would
favour opportunities which reinforced its footprint in aerospace
equipment, with a bias towards top-tier suppliers in high-tech
businesses with a recurrent services aftermarket.
Zodiac, which has suffered a series of profit warnings, has
said it is not for sale. It reaffirmed financial targets on
Tuesday and said its seats division was getting back on track.
However, some analysts say Zodiac is a potentially
interesting target after being hit by seat production delays and
the profit warnings.
($1 = 0.8898 euros)
