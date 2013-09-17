PARIS, Sept 17 French aerospace cabins and systems maker Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday that revenue for the 2012-2013 fiscal year had risen 13.2 percent, thanks to increased air traffic and market share gains.

Zodiac, which supplies both Airbus and Boeing , reported full-year sales of 3.895 billion euros ($5.20 billion), up 13.2 percent from a year ago, in line with the average forecast of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Zodiac shares, which have risen 28 percent so far this year, closed on Tuesday down 1.5 percent at 107 euros, valuing the company at roughly 6.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Christian Plumb)