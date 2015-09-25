UPDATE 1-Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner in its main chip plant
PARIS, Sept 25 French aircraft cabin and systems maker Zodiac said on Friday that American Airlines had filed a petition in a Texas court seeking "a judicial determination of the contractual situation" between them over business class seats, which may lead to the sharing of this activity with another supplier.
Zodiac Seats' legal advisors are reviewing the filing and in the meantime the teams are in discussion with American Airlines to "assess the possibility of a negotiated issue", Zodiac said in a statement.
"Zodiac Seats regrets this situation, especially since the revised delivery agenda established a few months ago was met," it added.
Zodiac Aerospace made the statement after its shares fell on Friday after media reports and an industry blog said the French company had lost a contract with American Airlines, one of its main clients. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner in its main chip plant
May 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia. * DIAGEO: Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed wel